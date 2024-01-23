Opelousas residents come together to stop gun violence

OPELOUSAS, La. — Eric Williams, owner the nonprofit 'Guns Down, Power Up,' is fed up with gun violence in his community.

"We are letting them know there is a safe haven here," said Williams.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, 'Guns Down, Power Up' held a community event on North Main Street in Opelousas. The event featured games, food, and statements from speakers like Pastor Marvin Andrus of His Light Kingdom Church.

"We need to get out there in the community to have better communication with each other versus using violence," said Pastor Andrus.

Williams said the purpose of 'Guns Down, Power Up' is to bring awareness to gun violence while also offering other resources.

"We're offering support, emotional support, mental support," Williams continued. "I'm a person who has a mental illness, along with my vice president, we have disabilities but we make no excuses."

'Guns Down, Power Up' hopes to continue hosting events bringing awareness to gun violence.