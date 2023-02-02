Opelousas Police Chief Announces Community Relations Board

Law enforcement in Opelousas announce plans to unite with the community, in an effort to combat violence.

Opelousas Police Chief Graig "Twin" LeBlanc held an open discussion on Wednesday evening at the Spirit of Elijah Kingdom Church.

LeBlanc said he wants to work with the community to implement improvements and address concerns.

"I want to figure out what do we do to solve the problems," LeBlanc said. "But, it can't just be the Opelousas Police Department, the community has to take steps with us to build this program in this department."

By proposing a Community Relations Board in the Fall, LeBlanc said he's looking for seven to nine people that are willing to participate in monthly meetings and offer solutions to matters in the neighborhoods.

"You have a chief that understands," LeBlanc said. "You have a chief that loves his community. I grew up in this community. You have a chief that understands that everything this community has been through."

Chinise Pickney said she has been living in Opelousas all of her life. She said she believes if police unite with the community, this will be a step in the right direction.

"I think it's great for lack of a better word," Pickney said. "We don't really have any communication between residents and the police department, so I think it's great."

Applications for anyone interested in joining the Community Relations Board are open and available on the OPD website, Opelousas Police Department – Protect & Serve (opelousaspd.com).

