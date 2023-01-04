One Road, Two Speed Limits

Whether you're a resident or a frequent driver along Crochet Road, some say the speed limits are causing controversy.

Depending on your direction of travel, authorities advise drivers to be aware of the two, different speed limits.

Brian Napier represents District 11 for Iberia Parish Council. Napier said the first part of Crochet Road is a part of District 11, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour. However, after crossing the Bayou Teche, the speed limit increases to 45 miles per hour.

"We were contacted by the Sheriff because Crochet Road runs from Old Jeanerette Road, Highway 87 all the way to Loreauville," Napier said. "It's split in the middle by a bayou, Teche Bayou."

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said he wants to help clear up the confusion and maintain some consistency.

"The Parish Government is going to have a study done," Romero said. "I think they tried to do a compromise to come up with some, set speed. I was just requiring from the two councilmen why there was a difference in the speed and maybe, we could get a steady one to avoid the confusion."

Eugene Olivier Sr. represents District 10 in Iberia Parish. He said he has a friend who lives on Crochet Road, who is concerned about the safety of his children.

"A uniform speed limit should be on Crochet Road, whether it's 35 or 45," Olivier said. "I think we should consider following the uniform traffic code in order to get the correct speed limit on that highway."

According to officials, experts will be making an assessment to determine what speed limit is suitable for Crochet Road in the near future.

