One Acadiana Non-profit is Gearing up for Christmas Giveaways

In case you didn't know, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is called #GivingTuesday. This day dates back to 2012 and was designed to help inspire people all over the world to do a good deed.

Several volunteers from Lafayette's Foster the Love non-profit, spent their time preparing and organizing Christmas gift bags for children and teens in the foster care system.

Heather Meylian, Director of the Lafayette Chapter of Foster the Love said she and her volunteers give back, year-round.

"Foster the Love is an organization that provides support for foster families and foster parents through meetings, through group meetings, trainings, just time together, events such as our Christmas event and our Easter event," Meylian said.

No matter the season, Meylian said she and her colleagues try to provide families and children with not only necessities, but tangible gifts that they can enjoy.

"We also provide supplies for children coming into care," Meyian said. "Things like diapers and underwear, socks, things like that, that are brand new and then also gently-used clothes that we get as donations from the community."

Parents are encouraged to contact volunteers from Foster the Love to schedule appointments to shop for the supplies they need, for free.

Emily Guidry has been a foster mother for four years and also volunteers her time to help other parents, in need.

"When a child comes into care, often times they come with nothing," Guidry said. "So, the closet allows the foster parent to come and shop and get the clothes to get them through a few nights and formula, diapers until they can fully get everything that the kid[s] need."

Foster the Love will host a Christmas party on Dec. 10, but volunteers are always collecting donations.

