New upgrades at Houssiere's Park

There's been some roadway improvements in Houssiere's Park this month.

After extensive flooding and hurricane damage at the end of East Academy Avenue, city officials have added more limestone to the area.

Nine-year-old Easton Bellard said he frequents Houssiere's Park to fish with his family.

However, he said he also understands how disappointing it can be when the park floods.

"One time we came out here by the front area and the water was all of the way to there," Easton said.

Randy Ringuet, Jeff Davis Parish Road Supervisor helped to facilitate the project.

He said roadway improvements are just one way to help beautify the parish and encourage more people to enjoy nature.

"We just added some limestone coming to the roads up to these two areas so people can fish, they can sit and picnic," Ringuet said. "Before, they couldn’t do it because it was muddy, there was tall grass...We finally got it to where we want it."

Houssiere's Park is home to two boat launches and a host of wildlife.

Ringuet said he's hopeful the park's enhancements will entice more tourists to explore Jeff Davis Parish.

"If there are people along I-10 that are coming and going from wherever, hopefully they’ll stop by and see," Ringuet said.