New Out of Reach Report Reveals Increase in Homelessness

This week, the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), released a report revealing the correlation between extremely low income households and homelessness.

According to NLIHC, there is no state that has an adequate supply of affordable rental housing for people with the lowest incomes.

Elsa Dimitriadis, Executive Director of ARCH (Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing), said shelters are at full-capacity in Acadiana and too many people aren't making livable wages.

"In Louisiana you would have to work 107 hours a week at minimum wage to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment," Dimitriadis said. "That's just not something that anyone really can do."

As a result, Dimitriadis said families and communities need to come together to help each other in the fight against homelessness and poverty.

"We do have a list of what we call 'Landlord Angels,' Dimitriadis said. "Those are for people who are really working with our clients who are struggling to pull themselves up and out of poverty."

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness, you are encouraged to contact 232-HELP.