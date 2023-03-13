New Orleans Pelicans bring Lafayette Jr. Pelicans league to NBA game

LAFAYETTE, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans and the Lafayette Park, Arts, Culture, and Recreation Department partnered to give the Lafayette Jr. Pelicans league a night they will forever remember.

Over 50 kids from ages 6 to 13, ate lunch at The Girard Recreation Center before catching a bus and heading to New Orleans for the big game.

Walter Guillory, Supervisor at PARC Athletic Programs, is happy that their partnership can bring kids to NBA games that they otherwise wouldn't have been able to attend before.

"Things like this can be a gamer changer for kids, where they get an opportunity to go to an NBA basketball game. Our partnership with the Pelicans has been outstanding," said Guillory.

9-year-old Kalyn Harris was most excited about eating red beans and rice and chatting with his friends before heading to New Orleans.

"Eating and like talking and talking and being excited," said Kalyn.

Avery Landry, another player in the Jr. Pelican league, is just excited about watching the basketball players do what they do best, play.

"Getting able to see people play," said Avery.

The Jr. Pelicans league are in for a huge surprise when they get to the Smoothie King Center, they will be sitting courtside during pre-games, and the Pelican basketball players will be able to meet and greet them.

"What an experience this will be for our kids, so we are excited as an adult we are gonna sit back and watch them enjoying themselves, and this is what it's all about," said Guillory.

