New Iberia Residents Raising Concerns Along The Bayou Teche

Some homeowners along The Bayou Teche say the view behind their dream homes is an eye sore.

Alana McDonald said she has been living on "The Bayou" for almost thirty years, but the waterway in her yard is no longer appealing.

"During the tornado back in December that hit New Iberia, this tree right here fell from the other side of The Bayou and blocked about 75 percent of the way," McDonald said. "These last couple of storms that we've had this past week it just brought in all of these water lilies, and it's just packing and packing and packing."

McDonald said despite her frustration, she and her neighbors are trying to make light of the situation that's been happening for months.

"Our running joke is we used to live on The Bayou, and now we live on Lily Row," McDonald said. "It's not a pleasant thing, especially because we feel like we're on vacation every time we come home. It's really distressing to see."

Jaide Derouen said she's been living on The Bayou for roughly two years, and it was always her dream, until now.

"We have a down tree right here that sticks out about a third of the way of The Bayou," Derouen said. "So, if they are coming in their boat, they can't see where the tree ends and where it begins. This has become an actual safety concern."

I reached out to both the Attorney General's office and the United States Army Corps of Engineers for comment, and I am still awaiting a response.