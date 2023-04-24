A New Iberia community activist advocates against gun violence, and now his son is a victim

NEW IBERIA, La. — No More Silence, Stop Gun Violence video campaign was promoted last month by outspoken residents to advocate stopping and speaking up against gun violence in the city.

One of the advocates featured in the video was Apostle Felton Hogan. Now, the same person speaking out against it is affected by it.

Hogan's 23-year-old son, Jaquandre Rosette, was shot in the 700 block of Walton St. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hogan's son suffered five gunshot wounds and is in stable condition. According to sources close to the family, Rosette is breathing on his own.

Donovan Davis, a community activist who was also featured in the video campaign alongside Hogan, is saddened to hear about yet another instance of gun violence.

"It hits home to your family or your friends that you have a close relationship with, it's kind of different and it rings a different tone when it happens so close to you," said Davis.

A resident of the same neighborhood where Hogan's son was shot told KATC that his house had already been randomly shot at. He is urging anyone who pulls a trigger to think about the consequences.

"Instead of working out their problems and talking about it, it's always a shooting, it's just sad," said Patrick Stewart. "People gotta remember everybody in this world has family and without your loved ones being around it hurts until it happens to you."

KATC spoke with Hogan who says this incident against his son will only make him more committed to advocating against gun violence.

"It won't stop my work against gun violence, it's just going to make me push harder and I won't stop until gun violence ceases," Hogan said.

To view the No More Silence, Stop Gun Violence video campaign, click here.