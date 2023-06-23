New Curfew Coming to Kaplan

Kaplan's city council announced a new curfew will go into effect, next month.

Every resident in the city will not be able to walk, ride a bike or an electric bike between 11 o'clock at night and four o'clock in the morning, starting in July.

According to a press release, Police Chief Joshua Hardy is trying to minimize the amount of crime happening in the area and believes introducing new curfew hours may help combat the violence in the community.

Jim Touchet is a Retired Off-shore Worker. He said many of his relatives live in Kaplan and he believes new the curfew may be beneficial to the community.

"I'm all for it because the crime is getting out of hand," Touchet said. "There's a lot of trafficking...drug trafficking and that's going to stop a lot of the crime."

While some residents said they are in favor of the curfew, others said they believe it's a waste of time.

Life-long Kaplan resident John Bourque said the city tried to implement a curfew in the past, but it is not the solution to the problem.

"They don't [have] enough police officers," Bourque said. "They don't got enough police officers to do anything...If they learn to give these police officers a raise, maybe they can hire some more police officers and maybe they can do something to stop the crime."