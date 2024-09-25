New animal control facility coming to Elton

There's a stray animal crisis in the town of Elton.

That's why Elton's Mayor Michael "Mike" Pierrotti announced plans are underway for a new animal control facility on Plant Road.

"We [already] have a building that we’re actually going to be utilizing," Pierrotti said. "I’ll be getting with the animal control people to see what’s necessary to get it up to standards."

The Mayor told KATC he recognizes the fact that residents are raising concerns about the growing number of stray animals roaming their neighborhoods and the number of phone calls City Hall is receiving.

He also said, this project has been in the works for some time and he is looking forward to it coming to fruition.

"We don’t have an adequate shelter," Pierrotti said. "Secondly, we don’t have a catcher or a animal control person."

With the help of a $50-thousand-dollar grant from the state of Louisiana, he said he plans to help combat the issue by the end of the year.

Tasha Beck moved to Elton roughly six months ago from Oklahoma. She told KATC she's been trying to take the stray animal crisis into her own hands.

"There have been several stray animals [in my neighborhood]," Beck said. "I believe they’re being dumped out here for lack of animal control."

Beck said despite raising her own farm animals and a dog, animals have always held a special place in her heart. That's why she told KATC she's compelled to lend a hand.

"My brain is wired to want to take care of these animals—feed them, doctor them, do whatever it takes to find them better homes," Beck said.

While Beck has been feeding, bathing and helping to find forever homes for several stray animals, she feels her Facebook posts aren't enough.

"In my honest opinion, I believe there should be a no-kill shelter," Beck said. "If these animals do need to be euthanized, I believe they need to be euthanized the correct way and for a good reason."