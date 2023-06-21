National Refugee Day celebrates those who found home away from home

LAFAYETTE, La. — Nabil Loli, owner of Cedar Deli is a Syrian immigrant who came to Lafayette with his family over 40 years ago to start a new life.

The move to America has blossomed Loli's business and creativity, he tells KATC.

"Opportunities of business we look forward to coming to the United States for better living and we had a great living there too but more chances to be something here in this country and that's why I chose America, why I chose Lafayette."

In Syria, the constant conflicts made staying in the country difficult for his family.

"That area is always controlled I mean destroyed by wars and wars and you know it's uncomfortable to raise a family in a way because it's always trouble," said Loli. "If you look at the history, and thousands of years one coming and one leaving taking over that area, it's unstable."

Although born and raised in Syria, Loli says he is proud to be an American but also sees this country as a melting pot for everyone.

"They don't look at me and say, 'he's an immigrant he's a foreigner', no I'm not a foreigner. We all foreigners in this country because America didn't build just like that. Everybody came hundreds of years they all foreigners, they were foreigners but they made reputations for themselves where people respect them and that's what I did. I came as a foreigner as an immigrant but I am not because I already shown them I am something," Loli said.

