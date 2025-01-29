Mom seeks answers after her son was shot 4 times in Church Point

Cheryl St. Julien - Harmon is mourning her son's Eric St Julien's after he was shot 4 times and killed at their home.

"I wasn't home, I got a phone call to notify me he had been shot," Harmon said. "And when I got here that's when the officers and paramedics told me that they did all they could and he was deceased."

Brittani Harmon, Eric's sister says she wants her brother to be remembered for the loving father, brother, and friend he was.

"If you knew him, you knew he was a clown he loved to joke around, crack jokes, he love to have a good time," Brittani said. "He was an outstanding person. He loved his family and everyone that knew him."

Harmon says she needs the community's help to get justice for her son.

"I want to ask the community if you seen something, heard something, contact the police department," Harmon said. "If you don't want to talk to them, contact me and I can take it from there because I don't want my son's death to go in vain, I will get justice for my son."

Church Point Police of Chief Dale Thibodaux says the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Church Point police department.