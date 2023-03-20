Memorial for Erica Hunt who went missing in 2016, was put to rest in Opelousas

Erica Nicole Hunt, was a young mother to 3 year old Breionna. Her family and friends at the memorial remembered how hardworking she was to provide for her daughter and have a good future.

On July 4th 2016, she was reported missing after being last seen in Opelousas. Then two years later, her remains were found in Evangeline Parish after being identified by LSU FACES Lab and the DNA Doe Project.

Now 5 years later, Hunt's family were finally able to hold a funeral for their loved one.

"It was a good feeling, even though we still haven't gotten justice yet but it was a good feeling to put her remains to rest," said Shannon Issac, Hunt's mother.

Although the family has found some closure by putting Erica Hunt to rest, her family is still looking for answers to her disappearance.

"It takes a community to come together to bring whoever to justice," said Miranda Issac, aunt to Hunt. "Today is our family, tomorrow or the next hour can be someone else's family."

Hunt's mother has been caring for her grandchild since her daughter's disappearance and just wants Breionna to know her mother.

"By her memories and a lot of pictures and we tell her everything," said Issac.

The family of Hunt tells KATC, that she had plans to move to Texas with her daughter and live with her cousin Carldashion Aggison, but never would make it.

Her family describes her as always wanting to have fun with her relatives and they chose to remember her by their favorite features of her.

"Her dimples, her smile, her laugh, she loved her daughter she always put her daughter first," said Carldashion Aggison and Bernadette Comeux, cousin and aunt to Hunt.

Hunt's family continues to urge anyone with information relating to her disappearance to come forward.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to Erica Hunt's disappearances to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.