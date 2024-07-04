Mamou is home to one 'spooky' hotel

Hotel Cazan is not your average hotel.

It's the only hotel in Mamou and is known for it's historic charm and spooky ambiance.

The building, located on the corner of Maple Street dates back to the early 1900s.

Owner Valerie Cahill said Hotel Cazan has a little bit of everything for everyone.

"I would describe it as historic definitely, haunted possibly and corky beyond a shadow of a doubt," Cahill said.

Cahill told KATC the building initially opened as a bank and then its purpose changed over time.

"In the fifties our founder Cazan Fontenot added on to the building," Cahill said. "He was the tax assessor at one point, the clerk of courts, the sheriff, reputations of a little corruption, a little political machine that they out of here."

While all 17 rooms aren't alike, every room was designed with a unique theme in mind.

Cahill said it was her way of unleashing her inner child and providing guests with an authentic taste of Louisiana.

As for the 'supernatural room,' AKA room 13, Cahill said this room is highly requested.

"As far as it being haunted, I can’t say it is for sure," Cahill said. "I’ve never seen a ghost, but they might have seen me because we have ghost hunters coming from around the world."

Mamou native Anthony Fontenot said he lives just steps away from the hotel and has a close connection to the hometown staple.

"The original owner and my old boss Allen Belzar were really good friends," Fontenot said. "I come when Mardi Gras is here and whenever they have events in the hall, I come."

Whether you're into ghost-hunting, quilting or music retreats, Mamou residents believe Hotel Cazan should be on your bucket list.