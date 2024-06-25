LSU AgCenter hosts its 115th Rice Field Day

LSU student Shaohannah Martin told me days such as the rice field day are very educational for farmers in rice production because it provides knowledge on how to enhance the growth of rice, and how to deal with certain issues in the industry.

"We are also learning about how to utilize drones in production to reduce cost and just trying to figure out ways that farmers can reduce input cost since that's the biggest issue with farmers and their production," Martin said.

In addition to learning how to save on cost, farmers were educated on other topics such as new varieties of rice.

"Learning about the different varieties that they're creating, so that is more varieties in their industry that are more cost-efficient as well as more flavorful and just different varieties," Martin explained.

Director of LSU AgCenter Rice Research Station, Adam Famoso says a variety that the research center has been testing for two years is finally ready to be grown by farmers.

"We are very excited about a new variety called CLL 19, really exceptional yields, very good grain quality," Famoso said. "We are very excited, to see its first year in commercial production to see how it actually does in farmers fields."

Adam told me collecting more data for rice farmers is important considering rice is a big part of the Louisiana economy.

"Rice is a part of the history of this part of the state and continues to be an important economic driver for south Louisiana," Famoso said.

Researchers told me that they are continuing their efforts on rice research to help current and future farmers in rice production.

