LPD Warns Drivers Traveling Through School Zones

It's back to school week for students across Lafayette Parish.

That's why members of the Lafayette Police Department are encouraging drivers to leave for work ahead of time and to be mindful of pedestrians.

Public Information Officer, Jace Quebedeaux for LPD said drivers should be extra careful in school zones.

"We're asking drivers especially those that are heading out to work...to give themselves a little bit more time, try not to get frustrated," Quebedeaux said.

While LPD is expecting an increase in traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians starting Thursday, they're urging drivers to put safety first.

"I understand having children that do go to these schools...traffic obviously does get backed up," Quebedeaux said. "It gets hard sometimes."

15-year-old Fernando Velasquez said he will be starting his junior year at Lafayette High School on Thursday and he walks to and from school, throughout the year.

"I got practice for wrestling and other sports I do mainly during my school year," Velasquez said.

Velasquez said he encourages people driving near his school and in his neighborhood to be mindful of pedestrians, like him.

"All people, without exception should be aware of every single situation that can happen," Velasquez said. "Some accidents can obviously happen with people walking and some distracted drivers."

LPD is partnering with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to increase police presence and assist with directing traffic in school zones over the next, few weeks.

