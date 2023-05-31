LPD is Investigating a Fatal Crash on E. Broussard Road

Lafayette police are investigating a crash that left 42-year-old Mark S. Devillier Jr., deceased on Sunday.

According to Ken Handy, a Spokesperson for LPD, two car accidents occurred on Sunday and both incidents happened on E. Broussard Road.

"One accident was a minor accident, it happened earlier that day...no injuries," Handy said. "The second accident was a major accident where a fatality occurred around 8:52 Sunday night, a vehicle traveling East-bound on the 1400 Block of E. Broussard Road crossed the center lane for whatever reason and struck another vehicle head-on."

Handy said Devillier was pronounced dead on the scene when officers responded to the crash, while the other driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Handy said he is encouraging drivers to be cautious and vigilant when traveling near E. Broussard and Kaliste Saloom roads.

"There's very limited lighting in that area," Handy said. "So, the slower you're going, the better you are able to analyze your surroundings and understand what's going on."

Jordy Hulin said he has been working as a supervisor at Native Sun Nursery & Landscaping on E. Broussard Road for the past 11 years.

Hulin said the landscaping business is located in a high-traffic area and is prone to a number of car accidents.

"It's crazy," Hulin said. "Every, day we hear tire screeches, car horns, all the time, all day long. It gets scary sometimes like we've had a couple accidents happen in the nursery."

According to Sgt. Robin Green, Public Information Officer for LPD, there have been five vehicular crashes in the 1400 Block of E. Broussard Road since July 2022.

As a result, a spokesperson from Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), announced there's $300,000 in the budget to perform a study and a design for a roundabout to be built in the intersection of Vincent and E. Broussard Road to help alleviate the accidents.