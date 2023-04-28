Watch Now
Louisiana's Soul Express Brass Band Opened Fais Do Do for the Fourteenth Year in a Row

The Soul Express Brass Band has been showcasing live, jazz music for the past 14 years Downtown Lafayette.
Posted at 11:07 PM, Apr 27, 2023
Soul Express Brass Band took the Fais Do Do stage for the fourteenth year in a row.

The seven-member, jazz band is comprised of musicians from the Louisiana and Texas area.

Band Member Jeremy Jenkins said he thinks the festival keeps getting better and better, every, single year.

"We love the experience," Jenkins said. "We love the people, the atmosphere, the flavor we're giving out to the people, we love everything about it."

Chris Gill is also one of the band members. He said, jazz music is unlike any, other music genre.

"There's different styles of musicians from all around the world, all trying to do the same thing," Gill said. "But, each of them bring their own, unique flavor to it."

Soul Express artists told KATC they while they compose their own music, they also pay homage to the Rebirth Brass Brand and legends from the past.

"We kind of cover some things like Sexual Healing from Marvin Gaye," Jenkins said. "We do a little bit of everything."

The band members said they hope to continue being a part of Lafayette's Festival International tradition.

