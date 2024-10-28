Local church in Lafayette hosts a gathering to bring neighbors together

Members of Vineyard Church made a meal and brough it to share with others after Sunday service.

Members of the church have a luncheon on the last Sunday of every month; they call it "the gathering."

The goal of the gathering is to create and maintain bonds with neighbors in their community.

Danielle Cointot, a member of the church told KATC experiencing events like the gathering can be very beneficial, especially after being inside during COVID.

“I know that like the hardship years were doing Covid,we couldn’t gather, it definitely made people feel lonely and a little more isolated," Cointot said. Coming together after those years has made me feel like my community is stronger, I feel safe.”

Cointot says her favorite part about the gathering is making new friends.

“Every month I sit with different people and so even though I might have seen you on and off a few Sundays, I may not have gotten to know you very well," Cointot said. "I like that it gives me an opportunity to get to know people on a more deep relational basis.”

Senior Pastor Bryan Keelin says neighbors interacting with each other after the church service is important because it helps build the community

“That’s what really makes me the most excited and most encourage about the Lafayette Vineyard church because we are a community that loves well, that loves each other, that loves our neighbor well, and so as we get together and hang out, we get to practice that,” Keelin said.

Pastor Keelin wants neighbors to know it’s not always about receiving a good deed, but giving one at times.

“They have a community that supports them, that loves them, and that they can call on if they need something or that they can be called upon if someone else needs something,” Keelin explained.

For people wanting to join the Vineyard Church community, Pastor Keelin says all are welcome. Service is held from 10am - 12pm every Sunday.