Lines still out the door six months after reopening of local business

Neesie Guillory, the owner of Neesie’s Sweet Dough Pies, started her business about 15 years ago, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Neesie says her business was originally a coffee and pie shop, but neighbors in her community wanted more.

“They would come in, they would ask do you want to do breakfast, so I started breakfast," Guillory said. "I just started making biscuits, then they would ask are you going to do lunch, and I started doing red beans and rice, and it grew from there.”

Neesie’s plate lunches and pies quickly became a favorite of some neighbors in Crowley. But Neesie’s business was destroyed in June of 2023 when it burned down. Neesie says she was ready to give up, but the community didn’t let her.

“What made me go back in business was the support that I had from the community, and the prayers," Guillory explained. "They asked me every day when am I coming back? The outpour was humongous.”

Neesie reopened her restaurant in March of this year, and neighbors continue to show her support. Connie Schexnayder told KATC that she really enjoyed her meal.

“I see her on Facebook and we’ve had her pies before, but we never had her plate lunches before, but they are delicious,” Schexnayder said.

Connie says when she arrived, she was shocked by the crowd of people.

“I was a little taken back. Well, I was a lot taken back, but I think it was well worth the few minutes we had to wait,” Schexnayder said.

Nessie told KATC she loves to serve her community.

Nessie’s Sweet Dough Pies is open Tuesday- Fridays from 7am to 2pm and Saturday from 8am to 2pm.