Legislator files bill to possibly restore the Summer Feeding Program

A bill was filed in hopes to restore the Summer Feeding Program that Governor Jeff Landry decided against in early February.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture about 594,000 children in Louisiana would be affected due to the cut of the program.

State representative, Edmond Jordan tells me ending the Summer Feeding Program could affect communities in more ways than one.

“Anytime we have children that are hungry and in poverty, we need to try to do something to correct that," Jordan said. "We’re doing a crime session, but we know that property and things like that can lead to crime; So if we’re really trying to prevent crime it would make sense to feed kids in the summertime.”

Louisiana is one of 15 states that has opted out of the summer feeding program.

If the bill is passed to restore the program, funding will come from the state of Louisiana instead of federally.