Lafayette teen still missing, his vehicle found abandoned in a cane field

NEW IBERIA, La. — The car of a Lafayette missing teen has been found in a cane field on St. Jude Avenue.

KATC spoke with Javion's mother Nichole Jagneaux, who was in disbelief that her son is still missing.

"My child has never been in trouble, so this is a shock to me," says Jagneaux. "I'm trying to figure out what's going on and get some answers."

Javion has been missing since Saturday night. His last known location was at his grandmother's house in Youngsville. His car was found Monday, 15 miles away in New Iberia.

The family of Javion took matters into their own hands and searched everywhere for signs of their missing loved one. His mother was able to locate the car by tracing the air tag left in his vehicle.

Aunt to Javion, Delondrea Batiste has been aiding in the search for her nephew. Although finding his car can hopefully provide insight into what happened the night of his disappearance, it is not enough.

"The car is there but he's not there."

Jagneaux says when she found her son's car in a cane field, she immediately noticed something was not right.

"You can tell there was foul play, it's very obvious. You can tell that there was gun shots at some point," says Jagneaux.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes of the New Iberia Police Department said in a statement to KATC, that forensics will scan the car for any clues into Javions' disappearance.

His family says they will not stop until he is found.

"He's still out there somewhere and I won't stop until I find him, I will be out here everyday until I find Javion," says Batiste.

Anyone with information regarding Javion Batiste's disappearance is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.