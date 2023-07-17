Watch Now
Family, deputies searching for missing man

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 17, 2023
Lafayette Parish deputies and family members are looking for a young man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Saturday night.

Javion Batiste is 18 years old. His phone was pinged at around 8 p.m. on Saturday on St. Jude Avenue in New Iberia.

He was last known to be driving a 2000 Buick Regal, blue, with license plate number 203 FOZ. It has damage on the front end, here's a picture:

This is not normal behavior for him.

If you know anything, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office or 911.

