Lafayette Fire Department urges firework safety ahead of 4th of July holiday

LAFAYETTE, La. — Firework vendors are as busy as ever as the 4th of July approaches.

Although fun and exciting, the Lafayette fire department urges anyone thinking of purchasing fireworks, to remember they are dangerous explosives and should be handled with caution.

A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that more than 200 people on average go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around 4th of July holiday.

"Normally you see hand injuries, injuries to the face, or sometimes they ignite their clothing," said Alton Trahan, Investigator for Lafayette Fire Department. "They have on so having a water hose or fire extinguisher nearby just in case you have but read the directions."

Teri Dean, co-owner of Fireworks World looks forward to the holiday every year but also wants the community to enjoy a safe time.

"They should keep water by them or fire extinguisher just in case," Dean tells KATC. Once the firework is shot they should water it all the way down and make sure it's wet so it doesn't relight."

Understanding fireworks and handling them safely can help avoid serious injuries.

"Fireworks are dangerous, but if you use it with concern and understanding the magnitude of a firework, then I think safety will always be automatic," said Trahan.