Lafayette celebrates Annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

LAFAYETTE, La. — Over at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in downtown Lafayette, a celebration of faith will be underway to honor the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

This annual religious event marks the 1531 apparition of the Virgin Mary in Mexico on December 12th, where she requested a shrine be built in her honor.

The day is meaningful to the Hispanic and Latino communities nationwide.

KATC was there last year, to read that story click here.

The festivities will began at 5:30 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary inside the church, followed by a procession outside the Cathedral at 6:00 PM. After, a bilingual Mass will take place inside the Cathedral at 6:30 PM. With a concluding reception at 7:30 PM.

This public event is sponsored by the Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Lafayette and is open to the public.