Labor Day has come and gone, so how busy did it get?

Labor day unofficially marks the end of summer, and it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year, so let's break down those holiday travel numbers and how they compared to last year.

According to AAA, domestic travel over Labor Day weekend saw a 9% increase compared to 2023.

TSA screened 17 million travelers this year, which is an 8.5% rise from last year.

Gas prices were also significantly lower over the weekend, making a road trip a bit more affordable. AAA reported that the average price of gas dropped from $3.81 last year to $3.50 this year—that's a 31 cent difference.

From all of us at KATC, we hope you had a great Labor Day weekend!

