Investigation into St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard moves forward

OPELOUSAS, La. — In a 7-4 vote, the St. Landry Parish Council

has decided to pursue an investigation regarding Parish President Jessie Bellard and his termination of 21 employees in the past year.

Mr. Bellard was not in attendance at the meeting and even filed an injunction saying that Louisiana is an at-will state, and has a right to fire any city employees without a justified reason.

An outside law firm has already been named that will look into the 21 terminations under the parish president. KATC spoke with Council Chairman Jerry Red, who in his 15 years on the council, has never seen this many firings.

"An investigation has to be done because we had 21 employees fired in one year in one period of time. That's a lot of people to be firing," said Chairman Red.

Councilman Jimmie Edwards told KATC that one of the main reasons he voted no to the investigation, was because he was unfamiliar with the law firm.

"I didn't know who was the lawyer, I'm not gonna hire someone I don't know," said Edwards.

Hiring a law firm, that is not based in Opelousas, was so that this investigation can remain as biased as possible according to other council members.

Councilmen Edwards is just wanting a resolution and hopes after the investigation of Bellard, they can work together again.

"We need to come together as a group of people and as a group of elected officials especially," said Edwards. "We can come together and work together."

Chairman Red says if Bellard has done nothing wrong, and has justly terminated the 21 city employees, he should not be opposed to an investigation.

"If you're doing what you're called to do, you're going to do what's right," said Red. "If it means doing an investigation, do the investigation and after everything is finished, you're finished with it."

Council members say the next step, is just waiting for the court date.

