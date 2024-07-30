Improvements underway at Hathaway High School

There's some upgrades happening at Hathaway High School, just in time for the new school year.

I spoke with both students and staff on Monday and many are looking forward to the progress.

Fourth grade mathematics and social studies teacher Gidget Henning said the renovations are extending beyond the walls of her classroom.

"I’ve been here for 12 years," Henning said. "We have the new softball field, we have landscaping now, we also have a swing set that the fourth graders worked with Habetz Family Crawfish on."

Henning said this school year, there's a lot to look forward to.

"We've had permission to paint and re-do our classrooms," Henning said. "We’ve been working really hard in our classrooms all summer long."

HHS Principal Jason Jagneux said the construction happening now is overdue.

"Back in 1989 or 1990, the school burned down and they kept part of the old school entrance," Jagneaux said. "I started thinking, we need a landmark for the school...one that's permanent for the property."

Jagneaux's idea led to the development of a new, granite sign, that both pedestrians and drivers can identify.

The sign is located near the four-way stop on Pine Island Highway, across from the new softball field.

Student athletes like Kaitlyn Sawyer told KATC she appreciates the renovations.

"He’s [Principal Jagneaux] changed a lot of things," Sawyer said. "I think they’re all for the better and I really like everything he’s done!"

In addition to a newly-installed septic tank and granite sign in front of the school, Sawyer said she's looking forward to a new weight room.

"The one that we currently have is very small," Sawyer said. "[Weight rooms] are very important because you need to be able to strengthen your body and be strong."

Jagneaux said weather-permitting, final touches to the school's sign are scheduled for Friday.