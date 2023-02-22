Iberia Parish Natives Celebrate Mardi Gras in Loreauville

It's Mardi Gras.

Hundreds of people sat in their lawn chairs or under a tree, anxiously waiting to watch the Papa Red Dog Mardi Gras Parade.

Nine-year-old Tori Robertson said she looks forward to the annual holiday for the fashion.

"You get to wear purple, green, yellow and you get to have some beads around our neck, eat some king cake and just do what you got to do," Robertson said.

Robertson's friend, 10-year-old Jada Grubbs said Mardi Gras floats are unmatched.

"The beads and the floats, how they design the floats and how they dress," Grubbs said. "The little colors, it's just awesome."

Donald Wright is the Senior Pastor of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church in New Iberia. He said he looks forward to the celebration because it's a chance to escape from reality.

"This is the time that I get to set aside with my family and friends literally and just have a good time, forget about the bills, forget about the work, forget about the problems," Wright said.

This year, the Papa Red Dog Parade featured the Loreauville High School band, the 2023 Grand Marshall, tons of beads and attendees.

