Hunters from across Acadiana help to feed those in need

LAFAYETTE — Today the Refinery Mission collected 8,000 pounds of fish, venison, and other game to help feed the hungry. Hunters from around Acadiana cleaned out their freezers, donating whatever meat they had left, making room for the new hunting season.

At the Broussard location you'll find Donald Adams, who is no stranger to needing help.

"When I came here, I was living under a house, I had no where to go, they took me in. It's been the greatest thing to happen me in my life," Adams said.

Twelve years ago, Adams says he found himself stranded in Lafayette after coming here for work from Texas. He begin living at the Refinery Mission, a place to help men get back on their feet.

"They helped me out, they actually saved my life. I was on a bad addiction course," Adams said.

These days, you'll find Adams helping the organization that helped him. On Sunday he helped collect 800 lbs of protein. He said during the week he helps give other guys rides, or helps repair things at the refinery.

"It's never crossed my mind not to, as a matter of fact, I'd feel guilty if I didn't," Adams said of helping out.

Across the seven locations in Acadiana, volunteers collected 8,000 lbs of protein despite the recent power outages caused by Hurricane Laura.

"We really didn't know what to expect, but it's been about average with what we do, so were very thankful, and even though we have had a lot of problems in the community with COVID, people are still giving and that's fantastic," said Johnny Carriere, Refinery Mission executive director.

"It means an awful lot to me, there's so many people who have nothing to eat, they're homeless on the street," Adams said.