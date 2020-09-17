Hunters for the Hungry helping out Acadiana

On Sunday, September 20, Louisiana hunters can clean out their freezers and give to a good cause.

Hunters for the Hungry will host their annual "Clean Out Your Freezer" day across state.

Refinery Mission and Giles Automotive will host this year's event in the Acadiana area.

Last year over 8,000 pounds of food were collected in Acadiana and over 30,000 pounds across the entire state.

"There's so many fishermen and hunters in Acadiana," Bob Giles, chairman of Giles Automotive, said. "I know, if everyone pitched in and cleaned out their freezer, we could collect 20 or 30,000 pounds of fish and game. For every pound of fish and game we can feed four people. If we could collect 20,000 pounds that would be over 80,000 meals that we could provide for people in Acadiana."

Below are a list of places you can donate in Acadiana and Louisiana:

ACADIANA DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

10AM-3PM

All items collected will be donated to The Refinery Mission.

• Lafayette- UL Cajun Field, 2351 W. Congress St

• Opelousas- Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd

• Youngsville-First AssemBly of God, 3555 Verot School Rd

• Broussard- Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Pkwy

• Eunice- Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Avenue

• Abbeville- Ray Chevrolet, 716 W. Summers Dr

• Carencro- MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway

BATON ROUGE DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

1:00PM- 4:00PM

All items collected will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and will be distributed to their local agencies.

· Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, 5525 Reitz Ave

· Mike the Tiger's Cage, LSU Campus

· Bowie Outfitters 8630 Perkins Rd

· CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex

· Baton Rouge Fire Department, 835 Sharp Rd

· Baton Rouge Fire Department, 150 S. Wooddale

· Baker Fire Department, 3701 Groom Rd

· Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Rd

· St. George Fire Department, 7027 Antioch Rd

· St. George Fire Department, 16415 George O'Neal Lane

· Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main Street

· Cabela's, Gonzales

· Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs

· Feliciana Seafood, St. Francisville

· Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena St, Clinton

COVINGTON DROP-OFF LOCATION

1:00PM-4:00PM

Pyre Provisions

70437 LA-21 Suite 100, Covington, LA 70433

NEW ORLEANS DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

1:00PM-4:00PM

All items collected will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank and distributed to New Orleans Mission.

Puglia's Sporting Goods

1925 Veterans Memorial Boulevard

RUSTON DROP-OFF LOCATION

1:00PM-4:00PM

All items collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and distributed to their local agencies.

Dubach Deer Factory & Smokehouse

599 Hwy 167, Dubach, LA

MINDEN DROP-OFF LOCATION

1:00PM-3:00PM

All items collected will be donated to the local United Christian Assistance Program and Louisiana Teen Challenge Program

Minden Floral, 802 Homer Road

ALEXANDRIA DROP-OFF LOCATION

1:00PM-3:00PM

Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana

4508 Coliseum Blvd., Suite A, Alexandria, LA 71303

MARKSVILLE DROP-OFF LOCATION

1:00PM-4:00PM

Washington Street Hope Center

118 S. Washington Street

NATCHEZ DROP-OFF LOCATION

1:00PM-4:00PM

All items collected will be donated to the local Natchez Stewpot and Guardian Shelter

Natchez Sports Center, 305 Sgt. Prentiss Drive

***SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19****

MONROE DROP-OFF LOCATION

9:00AM-1:00PM

All items collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana and distributed to their local agencies.

Delhi- Pentecoste Tabernacle UPC, 6045 Highway 17

2:00PM-4:00PM

Northeast Louisiana Food Bank, 4600 Central Avenue

***SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3***

NATCHITOCHES DROP-OFF LOCATION

9:00AM-12:00PM

All items collected will be donated to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana and distributed to their local agencies, including Natchitoches Council on Aging

Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging

1016 Keyser Avenue