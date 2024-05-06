How new playground equipment can improve students learning

A group of teachers came together with an idea, in hopes of having a positive impact on their students, but they say they need the community’s help.

“I started teaching here back in 2000, it was my first teaching job, and a lot of the equipment is from way back then,” Principal Angie Trahan said.

Crowley Kindergarten Principal, Angie Trahan, made revamping her students playground a top priority when she became principal. Teachers and their families came together to paint the playground equipment, but Trahan and other teachers decided their students deserved more.

“It’s a reward, we continue to raise the bar for them, and ask so much of them, and hit new levels and they always come through for us," Keri-Beth Traore said. "We want to come through for them and give them something new and fresh.”

Teachers expressed that students learn a lot during their play time, so new playground equipment could have positive benefits to students learning.

“This will help our kids in social areas, socializing working together, playing together, their gross motive skills," Lisa Stewart said.

Trahan says me she’s grateful for the help of the community, and anyone interested in donating can call the front office.

Teachers of Crowley Kindergarten told me they do not have a goal in mind, and any donation would help.