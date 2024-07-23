High-speed internet is coming to Jennings

Residents across Jennings can expect access to new and improved internet services this Fall.

Thanks to a new project with The City of Jennings and an agreement with Lafayette Utility Systems (LUS) Fiber, more residents can get connected and stay connected to the web.

Tracy McCann is a librarian at the Jennings Public Library. She told KATC that there's a need for more reliable internet resources in the area, considering how popular the computers at the library are.

"They come here when they need to print documents or applications, for SNAP or maybe a job that they’re applying for," McCann said. "We’re able to print for them, and help them get those things done on the internet that they are not able to do on their own."

According to CensusReporter.org, the median household income in Jennings is $39,888.

As a result, McCann said income plays a key role in why so many Jennings residents aren't connected.

"Many times it's poor people who do not have that access," McCann said.

LUS will be installing new fiber for residents as soon as possible.