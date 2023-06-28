Good Samaritans honored with key to the city of Carencro

CARENCRO, La. — A celebration was held at Prejean's to honor the couple who stopped in the middle of the night and saved a hit-and-run victim.

Charles and Megan White were amazed and not expecting the number of people who stopped by to thank them for helping Jacque Fritz.

"Oh, not even I mean not even at all. No, we did not think so," said Megan White. "This like I said it's very over whelming very shocking, but very nice we are so grateful I can't thank Krystal enough for everything she’s done and everyone whose showed up so thank you."

Jacque's mother, Cynthia Fritz attended the celebration and said she will always be grateful that the Whites followed their intuition and found Jacque lying beside the road.

"They're some wonderful people and I'm so pleased they stopped because no telling how long he was laying in that ditch. I think they were his little guardian angels," Fritz tells KATC.

Mayor of Carencro Charlotte Clavier gifted the Whites a key to the city for their bravery and compassion for helping Fritz.

"Unexpected for sure, words can't explain it. Honestly, it's a good feeling to get recognized for that although we wouldn't take recognition," said Charles White. "Just knowing Jacque is ok that's the biggest thing."

Jacque is currently recovering at the hospital and is getting stronger every day according to Krystal Fritz, sister of Jacque who helped organize this celebration.