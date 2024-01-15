Freezing Temperatures Cause Unstable Road Conditions

It's no secret the state of Louisiana is not used to freezing weather. Dropping temperatures may cause unstable road conditions. Law Enforcement is warning drivers to be more cautious while driving in unsafe conditions.

Officials are uncertain weather or not bridges and roadways will be closed across Acadiana. However, it's still important to take precaution.

Thomas Gossen, Public Information Officer for Louisiana State Police said safety is a top priority for drivers during the freeze.

"Let's obviously prepare, give yourself more time, give yourself more distance as far as following," Gossen said. "If you're using those windshield wipers then obviously by law, your headlights need to be on."

