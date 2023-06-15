Freezer door latch inspection at Arby's sheds light on Nguyet Le's death

NEW IBERIA, La. — In the month following the tragic passing of Nyuget Le, lawyers for the family and freezer inspectors were granted access inside the New Iberia Arby's restaurant to look at the door latch and have more insight into what happened to Le on the morning of May 11th.

According to Paul Skrabanek, the attorney representing the Le family, the freezer door latch has been replaced and a new one has been installed.

The lawsuit filed by the Pierce Skrabanek law firm alleges that the latch was broken for months, with even former employees using boxes of oil and a screwdriver to keep them from being trapped inside.

It was said what prevented Le from escaping, from the inside has been replaced.

"The freezer door has been broken for months, they're known about it, workers who have complained and everyone knows it, there were multiple work orders put in." said an anonymous source.

"They replaced the latch. We got the photo of the old latch and we are going to let the experts tell us what's going on with that," said Skrabanek.

Texas attorney law firm Paul Skrabenek represents the Le family. He and his team came from Texas to inspect the freezer on Wednesday.

"We want to know what went wrong and to get first-hand knowledge first-hand experience of what that would have been like to go through," Skrabaneak tells KATC. "Cause ultimately at the end of the day, I'm going to have to explain this to a jury at some point and having been there and felt it I can't imagine what hours was in there like I can't imagine."

Attorneys representing the Arby's franchise and the current general manager of the restaurant both declined to comment on the inspection. Skrabanek says this inspection can be key to finding out what went wrong that tragic day.

"I'm going to take a lot of dispositions and that's going to be at the forefront of each one of the depositions I take from Arby's. For sure it will be the first question I ask, why did it take from August to someone having to die for you to fix this?"

The children of Nguyet Le have found strength in each other but still need to know more about their mothers' tragic passing.

"They just really wanna know what happened to their mom, they like to know what went wrong with the door so it doesn't happen to someone else," Skrabanek said.

The family did file this wrongful death lawsuit last month in Texas against Arby's and parties affiliated with the franchise owners. KATC checked with the New Iberia clerk's office and found out that only Arby's has been served.