Four cars are struck by a hit-and-run driver on the same day

LAFAYETTE, La. — Four hit-and-run accidents were reported in Lafayette Parish on Tuesday night, all caused by the same black Escalade.

Nancy LeBlanc Fawcet was victim number 4 in a series of random but dangerous hit-and-runs.

When Fawcett was stopped at a light at Ambassador and Dover Boulevard, she was rear-ended continuously and aggressively by a large SUV.

"They were revving their engine and it sounded like it was going full throttle when they hit me and of course, I was in shock and I looked back and I could see my rear window was completely shattered," said Fawcett.

There were calls around 7:30 pm Tuesday night from Lafayette Police regarding a black Escalade that drove recklessly and hit four different vehicles.

"In the first case, it started in the 6400 block of Johnston Street, 400 Block of Settlers Trace, 4000 block of Ambassador, and the 200 block of Farmington Drive," said Sgt. Green. "Our officers were able to locate the vehicle that had struck all these vehicles. It was Mr. Bobby Seaux of Lafayette, he was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center."

During all these hits and runs, Seaux never got out of his vehicle to check on the victims before fleeing the scene.

"He was reckless in his actions by striking these vehicles and not staying on scene and not even making sure the occupants of the vehicle were okay," said Sgt. Green.

"That's what was so strange, he was literally pushing me out of his way and I thought I'm going to be killed, I'm going to be run over by this truck but then he switched and flew off," Fawcett said.

Seaux was arrested at his home yesterday and will be brought to court facing four counts of hit and run, careless operation, and two counts of negligent injury and reckless operation.