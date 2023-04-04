Former Louisiana Oil & Gas Association (LOGA) Founder, Don Briggs' Legacy Lives on

Don Briggs was a beloved father, friend, mentor and pioneer in Louisiana's oil and gas industry.

Don is the former founder of Louisina's Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) and passed away at the age of 82 on Monday morning.

Don's son, Gifford Briggs followed is still following in his father's footsteps. Gifford is the Gold Coast Region Director of the American Petroleum Institute and said his father's legacy lives on.

"He was a devout Christian," Gifford said. "A Catholic, he loved the Lord with all of his heart and I think that would be what he would first want for people to remember him by, I think a friend and a father for me personally, is how I'll remember him."

Gifford said his father was not only a trailblazer in Louisiana's oil and gas industry, but he is the author of the book, 'Isn't it Beautiful,' — a story that sheds light on his journey through faith.

Mike Moncla, President of LOGA said Don was a mentor and he will be missed, dearly.

"Him, giving me a thumbs up to take over at LOGA meant the world to me," Moncla said. "He's a Titan in our industry and he's going to be greatly missed. He's helped a lot of people and he's helped our industry for many years."

Moncla said Don was determined and relentless when it came to advocating for Louisiana's oil and gas resources.

"He fought the tough fights, whether it was taxes or lawsuits or regulations," Moncla said. "He put on that cap and he went in there and fought for our industry at the Capital and everywhere."

Don leaves being four children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Tuesday.

