Former Councilman Craig Gregory named King Toussaint Louverture

LAFAYETTE, La. — Meet Craig Gregory, the newly crowned King Toussaint Louverture LXVI and Kelsie Sonnier as Queen Suzanne Simone LXVI. As the royal pair prepare for the Mardi Gras Festival Gregory said he hopes to use his reign to create greater change.

"It's an honor to be in that number of distinguished men because I believe it's important today that we refocus ourselves on community."

Originally from Breaux Bridge, Craig Gregory is a father, a Pastor, a former Councilman for St. Mary Parish and a social change agent who has worked extensively to promote equality and progress in his community. Gregory hopes to continue on this path and be an inspiration to the younger generation.

“I’ve always felt that if we would catch these young men at a young age then we can spare ourselves of what we are seeing today. It brings a greater degree of a call to action.”

In the face of all that’s happening around him, Gregory was recently diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. He credits his faith for keeping him going.

“It was somewhat of a challenge but I have a strong faith and my faith will never waiver. I know what prayer can do."

Meanwhile Kelsie Sonnier a marketing student at Dillard University said she is honored to take on the role of Queen Simone and serve alongside Gregory.

“It’s an honor, it’s incredible. I’ve been a part of the association for four years now and never could I have imagined I would be queen. It’s an indescribable feeling."

Kelsie is also a native of Breaux Bridge, she hopes she can also be an example to others who see themselves in her.

"I hope that I represent a light that sometimes can feel a little dim."

King Toussaint Louverture LXVI and Queen Suzanne Simone LXVIwill be at the Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade on Tuesday, February 13th.