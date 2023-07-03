Fireworks May Be Fun for You, But Frightening for Your Pet

Fireworks might be fun for you, but frightening for your pet(s).

Nearly one in five pets go missing after hearing loud noises like fireworks, according to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Dreagan Sinegal is the Kennel Supervisor at The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center. He said animals of all sizes and all breeds get scared from the fireworks, the lights and all of the action.

"Keep them inside or you can even put them in a crate at that time," Sinegal said. "[Or], bringing them in the house is definitely a good route to go."

Other pet owners said they try to keep their eyes on their pets at all times while fireworks are being lit.

"Our pet thankfully, she's an inside dog so she's always with us," Labbe said. "At night is when they do the fireworks so she is going to be in our bed, between me and my boyfriend...she's going to feel safe."

Labbe said microchips and leashes are also useful for people who own dogs, especially during the festivities.

"I would walk them on a leash, even if you might not [usually]," Labbe said. "Being that today is kind of like a holiday, well...tonight, put them on a leash just in case they get scared and run away."