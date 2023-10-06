Fire chiefs meet in Acadiana to discuss fire ratings

Nearly 60 fire chiefs from eight parishes across the state gathered Friday at the Scott Convention Center.

They attended a class instructed by the Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association on how to improve their fire ratings.

Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association Executive Board member Chad Sonnier said once every five years the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana reviews fire departments.

"They look at documents, reports five years from the last five years, from the last five years, response times, hydrants, communications,” Sonnier said. “They look at a lot of variables so we're educating all the chiefs on exactly what they're looking for, so when they come in they'll be better prepared."

He said they rate from one to ten with one being the highest rating, which means a lower insurance premium for citizens they protect. Lafayette Fire Department Chief Robert P. Benoit said there is one area they are always pushing to try to increase.

"When you look at how we get scored in the fire protection class we always score fairly low,” Benoit said. “Less than 50 percent on the personnel side. Again, that has to do with government, it has to do with how much money you have available to be able to hire the person you need.”

Chief Benoit said the Lafayette Fire Department is currently under review and after 30 years of receiving a two overall rating, they are hoping for number one this year.