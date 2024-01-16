Watch Now
Farmers in St. Landry Parish Brace for Freezing Temperatures

T Moise, owner of T Moise Farms in Sunset said he's going the extra mile to help protect his animals during the Winter freeze.
Chickens on a Farm
Libby Kamrowski
Chickens are seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 23:35:31-05

The freezing temperatures across Acadiana aren't just impacting people, but animals too.

T Moise, owns T Moise Farms in Sunset. He said he was losing three to four chickens daily in the cold weather, so he had to start processing early.

"We usually do it at like 12 weeks," Moise said. "We try to process at about 10 to 12 weeks old and we're at the two-week mark right now, so we were cutting it pretty close."

Moise said his chickens are much more plump around the three-month mark, but he couldn't afford to continue losing profit.

"We rather process them, than lose them," Moise said. "We put bedding on there to keep them warm and that's not cheap at all...It usually takes five to eight bags of bedding every two nights, so that will get costly real quick."

Moise suggests farmers invest in heating lamps, bails of straw, and bedding to help keep animals safe from the weather.

