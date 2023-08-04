Fallen Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio escorted to New Orleans on motorcade, his son speaks out

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Family and fellow law enforcement brother and sisters gathered together to pay their respects to fallen Deputy City Marshal Barry Giglio.

Giglio waskilled in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in Ville Platte.

The motorcade traveled over 145 miles from Broussard to New Orleans to bring back Deputy Barry's body to his home city of New Orleans, where he will be laid to rest.

Along the route, American flags were displayed and bystanders saluted Giglio for his service.

KATC spoke with Giglio's son, Joseph Giglio about his fathers impact and how much this motorcade meant to his family.

"It's heart warming seeing all the support. I know he would loved all of this, just glad he's back here and we can lay him to rest," says Giglio.

Also remembering him as an faithful servant to the force and as a loving, dedicated father.

"He was always there for you," says Giglio. Anything you needed, he was a call away to be there, he was dedicated and served everywhere hes ever been."

Reggie Thomas, Lafayette City Marshal says Giglio's death impacts everyone who puts on a uniform and badge everyday.

"It's just a tough time, it's a tough time we know for the family and it's our job to support the family. The family which includes his personal family and it also includes law enforcement and every law enforcement officer in Louisian in the nation is hurting," said Thomas.

"He was a good man he raised me right, and I won't forget what he taught me," expressed Giglio.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Louisiana City Marshal's and City Constable's Association to help Giglio's family with funeral expenses.