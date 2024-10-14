Enhanced security measures implemented in Lafayette Parish Schools

LAFAYETTE, La. — Several schools in Lafayette Parish have introduced new security enhancements. These measures include locked lobbies that require visitors to be buzzed in, which officials say creates a more secure environment.

At Broadmoor Elementary, these measures have been in place for some time but the primary goal is clear: to limit unnecessary access from the outside world into the school which officicals say will help ensure the safety of students as well as faculty inside.

With the installations, the Lafayette Parish School System hopes to decrease the chances of potential threats and potential intruders from entering school grounds.

KATC spoke with one parent who was picking up her child from school and used the secure lobby.

"All of the things going on now in the schools I think it's better. Every school needs that, they also have metal detectors," says Courtney Mose. "It's very helpful and its very convenient, I feel that my kids are secure over here.”

Tracy Wirtz with LPSS tells KATC they're plans to have lobbies added to every school in the school system over the next few years.

School that were installed with the locked lobbies are:

