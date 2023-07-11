Elton's Police Chief Cracks Down on Speeding

Speed kills.

That's the message Police Chief Bruce Lemelle is enforcing in the town of Elton.

Lemelle said a new initiative—The Special Detail Program will provide officers with the opportunity to work overtime and decrease the number of people speeding through the area.

"We are just a two-mile stretch," Lemelle said. "But, we get a lot of speeders in town...You get different people [coming] through...They might be going to the casino, they might be going to another city somewhere and...we get quite a few citations around here."

Lemelle said he's tired of dealing with dead bodies as a result of people speeding.

Becky Bertrand works on Main Street in Elton. She said she's in favor of police holding drivers accountable because the speeding happens too often.

"It's dangerous," Bertrand said. "We have people that cross the streets from the post office, they have a lot of kids that don't have jobs that walk the streets and people are not as cautious as they used to be. They're too busy on their cell phones, texting, calling..."

Elton police officers interested in implementing the Special Detail Program will begin working overtime on Saturday.

According to the chief, officers will work a minimum of six-hour shifts and be paid an additional twenty dollars an hour.

