Dozens of Lafayette Residents are Frustrated with Rising Water Bills

Several Lafayette residents said they cannot afford the rising water and sewage bills and they want city officials to reduce their utility expenses.
Lafayette Town Hall Meeting
Posted at 10:27 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Emotions ran high at a town hall meeting on Tuesday at the Comeaux Recreation Center.

Several Lafayette residents were outraged with the increasing water and sewage bills from Magnolia Water.

One mother said she's frustrated with the toxins in her home and she wants city officials to take action.

"We almost lost our son," the unnamed mother said. "He was in the hospital and I knew it was the freaking water. I have been saying it for a very long time. Every, time he went outside to play, every, time he took a bath, I knew something was wrong. It took us literally four hospital visits, two different doctors and all kind of crap to figure out it was E-Coli."

Some representatives from Magnolia Water said the rising water and sewage rates are justifiable.

"We're spending hundreds of millions of dollars on the state to fix all of these issues and we're under a federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) system," a Spokesperson for Magnolia Water said. "We're under a consent decree and the justification is the amount of plants we put in, plus the expenses is how a rate is built."

While several Lafayette residents said they aren't buying the changes in their utility bills, many asked city officials like Joshua Carson to provide a solution to their concerns.

