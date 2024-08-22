Do you or your neighbor know about the GUMBO grant?

While some people rely on the Internet for Telehealth appointments, others use it to conduct research, communicate with others or access entertainment.

But, it's not just about getting connected to the Internet. Several residents in Evangeline Parish said they're trying to stay connected too.

That's why experts from LUS Fiber announced their on-going plans for the GUMBO grant.

GUMBO (Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities), is a program designed to help strengthen broadband accessibility and service in more than 50 parishes.

LUS Fiber Director Michael Soileau said the $170-million-dollar project is now reaching several areas throughout Ville Platte, Pine Prairie and his hometown, Mamou.

"We’re building the majority of all of this new fiber underground so that it’s protected from storms, from winds and the kind of weather that we experience in this region," Soileau said.

Soileau said weather-resistant, electric materials are being used to help ensure residents don't have to experience service interruptions during severe weather.

Life-long Ville Platte residents like LaDarian Rose said his community is known for the unreliable Internet service. Rose said he also knows first-hand what it's like waiting for it to restore.

"On regular days it will get really bad," Rose said. "There's poor connection. One time, one of the satellites went down and everybody's phone was down for like two days!"

It's experiences like these, Rose said he won't ever forget.

Now, Rose said he's hopeful the funding awarded from the GUMBO grant, will help increase connectivity for residents, educators and students in his neighborhood.

"I think it will be great for our community," Rose said. "It will be perfect."

For more information on how you can access LUS Fiber services, you can visit the link to the website, below:

https://www.lusfiber.com/internet