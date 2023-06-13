Deputies are Searching for Suspect(s) Responsible for Deadly Shooting in Palmetto

Detectives in St. Landry Parish are searching for the suspect(s) involved in a deadly shooting on Sunday that left one woman dead and two others injured.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, detectives responded to Snows Road in the village of Palmetto on Sunday, shortly before midnight.

Upon arrival, Guidroz said one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for moderate injuries from a gun.

"From what we're told, it happened on private property because the four-wheeler that the young lady that was killed was on, was on private property," Guidroz.

Officials said it is still unclear how many gun shots each victim sustained or who owns the property where the shooting occurred.

Some residents who live in the area said people are coming into Palmetto to participate in illegal activities.

Michael Rideau said he was born and raised in Palmetto. He said people are gathering to ride ATVs and making a lot of noise in the community.

"Late at night it disturbs you know when you're trying to sleep," Rideau said. "Some of them are very loud."

I reached out to some of the family members of the victims, but I am still waiting on a response.

St. Landry Parish Deputies are urging the community to share any surveillance footage you may have that may help them make an arrest.