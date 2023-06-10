Club owner responds to Crowley City Council's regulations for "After Hours Clubs"

CROWLEY, La. — On Wednesday night, Crowley's City Council committee met to discuss a proposal to draft an amendment to Section 11 of the Code of Ordinances to include regulations for “After Hours Clubs”.

After hour clubs are establishments open past the designated curfew closing time of regular bars.

Business owners are responding to the proposed ordinance that could fine the operator or patrons found to be in violation, up to $200 for having alcohol on business premises after 2 a.m. and until 8 a.m.

Markel Domino owner of Domino House Soul, one of two after-hour clubs in the city, feels city officials are targeting his establishment if they were to pass the ordinance.

Additionally, Domino feels that his establishment which hasn't sold alcohol in ten years, should not be included in this ordinance.

Domino tells KATC that he even employs security guards and Crowley Police Officers to prevent alcohol from entering DHS and being outside of the premises

"Whatever goes on outside that's your problem that's what I'm paying you for, to take care of that. I have my certified security guards which they are armed security, they can make citizens arrests they have licenses, and badges, guns and everything," said Domino. "I have them at the door patting down, searching so I'm going above and beyond to make sure my place is secure. Now once people leave and they go to their own destinations, something happens or whatever and I don't wish bad luck on no one, but things happen but that has nothing to do with me or my business."

According to city officials, the ordinance is just a preventive measure for other establishments as well as to help regulate future after hours clubs.

"We wanted to look into establishing some regulations for these type of operations. After hours clubs typically do not have a liquor license. So they don't sell or serve alcohol but we have some issues with individuals bringing alcohol into the establishments when other bars at 2 a.m. close," said Chairperson of Public Saftey Brad Core. "No alcohol is served at that time, we just want to get these after hour clubs in alignment with our typical bars that do serve alcohol."

This ordinance could punish Domino's establishment unfairly, he says.

"10 years I have been here and not one time I have sold or even let alcohol being brought in. Now like I said before they have been trying to come in with the alcohol but the police department that I do pay and that I have been paying for 7 years they sit across the street and they see them dumping the bottle and cups in the trash before they enter the building," Domino tells KATC.